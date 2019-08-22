WANTED: Man accused of threatening to kill another man for parking too close to his truck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a man and threatening to kill him for parking too close to his truck.
Robert Teekel, 54, is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm. Teekel is 6′ tall, weighing about 175 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Detectives say on Aug. 1 around 6:15 a.m., the victim showed up at a store on Millerville Road for coffee. After leaving the store, the victim saw Teekel’s Dodge Ram pickup truck parked very close to his own vehicle. That’s when Teekel reportedly began using racial slurs towards him and an argument started.
As the victim was trying to leave, BRPD says Teekel got a gun out of his truck and pointed it at the victim, threatening to kill him. The victim was able to escape unharmed, police say.
Anyone with information on Teekel’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
