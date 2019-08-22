St. Gabriel man wins nearly $200k from Louisiana Lottery

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A St. Gabriel man is now nearly $200,000 richer thanks to a lucky Easy 5 ticket.
The Louisiana Lottery says Moses Ware, 60, bought the ticket at St. Gabriel Mart, llc. on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel for the Aug. 10 drawing. The store received a bonus of $1,924.35, which is 1% of the jackpot, for selling the winning ticket.
“I didn’t know exactly how much I’d won after the cashier scanned my ticket and said I needed to visit the Lottery office. I was really surprised to later see that I’d actually won the jackpot,” said Ware.
Ware’s ticket matched all five numbers, winning him the $192,435 jackpot, which he claimed Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Louisiana Lottery headquarters. The winning numbers were 12, 13, 15, 31, 33. Ware received a total of $136,628.85 after tax.
