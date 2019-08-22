Senior defensive lineman named to Hendricks Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive back Rashard Lawrence is one of 37 players from across the country named to the Ted Hendricks Award watch list.
The award has been presented annually since 2002 to the top defensive end in college football.
Lawrence, a senior enters his third season with the Tigers as a starter on the defensive line. He is coming off of his best season, racking up 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks.
He finished off his junior season in 2018 by earning defensive player of the game honors in LSU’s win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. Lawrence had five tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a pair sacks in the Fiesta Bowl victory.
For his career, Lawrence has recorded 92 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Lawrence is also a superstar in the classroom too, he has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll twice. He was also a two-time captain for the Tigers. As he enters his senior year he is listed as a preseason All-America by College Football News as well as first-team All-SEC.
The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year.
