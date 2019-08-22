Peach and Blueberry Crostata

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crostatas are essentially free-form tarts, like the French galette. Like many foods we have in America today, we can thank the Italians for this one. Crostatas are great for utilizing seasonal fruit, so this is the perfect recipe for summer.
Prep Time: 2½ hours
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
5 peaches, halved, pitted and (½-inch) sliced
½ cup blueberries
1½ cups plus 2 tbsps all-purpose flour, divided
2 tbsps granulated sugar
½ tsp salt, plus more to taste
6 tbsps cold unsalted butter, cut into (½-inch) pieces
¼ cup ice water
¼ cup plus 2 tbsps dark brown sugar
½ tsp pure vanilla extract
pinch ground cinnamon
2 tbsps heavy whipping cream
2 tbsps turbinado or other coarse sugar
Method:
In a food processor, pulse 1½ cups flour with granulated sugar and ½ teaspoon salt until blended. Add butter and pulse until pea-sized pieces form. Add water and pulse until the dough is evenly moistened.
Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface and pat it into a disk. Cover disk with plastic wrap and refrigerate 30 minutes or until chilled.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
In a medium bowl, toss peaches and blueberries with brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, a pinch salt, and remaining flour. Set fruit mixture aside.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to a 12-inch round. Transfer dough to a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Mound fruit mixture with their juices in the center of the dough, leaving a 2-inch edge all around. Fold the edge of the dough up and over fruit mixture. Refrigerate tart 30 minutes or until chilled.
Brush the dough with cream and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake 30–35 minutes or until the crust is golden and the fruit mixture is bubbling. Let cool 15 minutes before serving.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.