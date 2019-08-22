Murder trial for teen accused of killing man in 2017 continues

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Day two of the murder trial for Blayson Fife wrapped up Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of plotting to rob Rick McBride and later shooting him in 2017.
Lots of details were revealed through witness testimony during proceedings Thursday, Aug. 21.
This was the first time jurors heard from Joe Baluch. He’s the man Livingston authorities say was with Fife the night of the killing. Baluch says Fife asked him if he wanted to “ride to hit a lick” at a home in Walker where no one would be home. But Baluch says when he realized the victim was there, they walked out to a truck, but Fife went back.
That’s when Baluch says he heard at least four gunshots. He says Fife came running back to the vehicle and said he had to “off him."
Additional testimony from Kerstin Avery, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, revealed at some point, she, Fife, and three other people drove to California for a week. On the way back to Louisiana, they were stopped in Mexico by border patrol when agents discovered Fife had a warrant out for his arrest.
Witness testimony will resume Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.
