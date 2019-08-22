Murder trial for teen accused of killing man in 2017 continues

Murder trial for teen accused of killing man in 2017 continues
Blayson Fife, DOB: 5/26/1999, is accused of shooting and killed Rick McBride back in 2017. (Source: LPSO)
By Carmen Poe | August 22, 2019 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 4:37 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Day two of the murder trial for Blayson Fife wrapped up Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of plotting to rob Rick McBride and later shooting him in 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY: LPSO reports 4 teens charged in man’s death now booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center

Lots of details were revealed through witness testimony during proceedings Thursday, Aug. 21.

First day of trial for Blayson Fife

This was the first time jurors heard from Joe Baluch. He’s the man Livingston authorities say was with Fife the night of the killing. Baluch says Fife asked him if he wanted to “ride to hit a lick” at a home in Walker where no one would be home. But Baluch says when he realized the victim was there, they walked out to a truck, but Fife went back.

That’s when Baluch says he heard at least four gunshots. He says Fife came running back to the vehicle and said he had to “off him."

Additional testimony from Kerstin Avery, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, revealed at some point, she, Fife, and three other people drove to California for a week. On the way back to Louisiana, they were stopped in Mexico by border patrol when agents discovered Fife had a warrant out for his arrest.

Witness testimony will resume Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.