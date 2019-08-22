LSU soccer opens up 2019 season against Villanova

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team will open up the 2019 season against the Villanova Wildcats at 3:00 P.M. CT at the Higgins Soccer Complex in Philadelphia, Pa.
The Tigers are heading into the 2019 season with a record of 229-208-57.
LSU returns with 11 letterwinners from the 2018 squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and won the programs first SEC Tournament title. The Tigers return eight players who started at least five matches a year ago with Chiara Ritchie-Williams, Marlena Cutura, Lindsey Eaton, Shannon Cooke, Tinaya Alexander, Reese Moffatt, Tiana Caffey, and Molly Thompson.
This will be the third meeting between the two programs and Villanova holds the advantage in the series 2-0. The Wildcats knocked off LSU in the season opener in 2018 with a goal in the first overtime in Baton Rouge. The inaugural meeting between the two schools was won by Villanova at a neutral site match in 2006 in double overtime with a final score of 1-0.
LSU owns an all-time record of 16-8-0 in season openers. This will mark the sixth time in program history that the Tigers will begin the season with a true road game – the previous five true road games in season openers have resulted in a 4-1-0 record for LSU. This will be the first true road opener since 2015 when LSU took down Oregon by a score of 2-1 in Eugene.
