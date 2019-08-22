LSU to hold active shooter drill Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials want to make the public aware it’s conducting an active shooter training drill Friday, Aug. 23.
The LSU Police Department and the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education (NCBRT/ACE) will hold the drill at the Student Recreation Complex (UREC) from about 9:30 to 11 a.m. Due to the drill, the UREC will be closed from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Anyone on or near campus should be advised that during the drill, a blank gun will be fired sporadically and a lot of first responders will be on campus. This is all part of the drill and is not cause for concern, LSU officials say.
LSUPD officers will be posted on the perimeter of the UREC. No one will be allowed to enter the area unless they are part of the drill.
LSU asks that due to the false alarm of an armed intruder at Coates Hall on Tuesday that everyone help spread the word about this previously scheduled drill so friends and loved ones of those on campus know there is no cause for alarm.
