Kevin Gates ‘I’m Him’ album preview show scheduled for September

Kevin Gates ‘I’m Him’ album preview show scheduled for September
Kevin Gates
By Mykal Vincent | August 22, 2019 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 10:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kevin Gates will be performing in September in Baton Rouge to preview his upcoming studio album release.

In an announcement made on the Baton Rouge rapper’s Facebook page, the preview show for his next release, titled “I’m Him,” will be held at the Varsity Theatre, located at 3353 Highland Rd, on Sept. 16.

Kevin Gates will be performing at The Varsity Theatre in September to preview his next studio album release.
Kevin Gates will be performing at The Varsity Theatre in September to preview his next studio album release. (Source: Facebook/Kevin Gates)

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23. To purchase tickets, click here.

“I’m Him” will be Gates’ second studio album release, following the double platinum “Isiah," which was released in January of 2016 and peaked at no. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.