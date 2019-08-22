Kevin Gates ‘I’m Him’ album preview show scheduled for September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kevin Gates will be performing in September in Baton Rouge to preview his upcoming studio album release.
In an announcement made on the Baton Rouge rapper’s Facebook page, the preview show for his next release, titled “I’m Him,” will be held at the Varsity Theatre, located at 3353 Highland Rd, on Sept. 16.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23. To purchase tickets, click here.
“I’m Him” will be Gates’ second studio album release, following the double platinum “Isiah," which was released in January of 2016 and peaked at no. 2 on the Billboard 200.
