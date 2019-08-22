Inmate squeezes through gate; Louisiana authorities searching

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities in Sabine Parish are searching for a man that was able to squeeze himself to freedom.
Jonathan Y. Enriquez, 26, of Anacoco, was discovered missing after a regular check on Aug. 21 at the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Authorities were able to determine he squeezed through a locked gate.
It’s believed he used his status as a trustee to gain access to the gate.
Enriquez is a 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs. He has short brown hair with a short beard. He was in SPDC serving a two-year sentence on a drug violation and scheduled for release in Oct. 2019
Anyone with any information about Enriquez’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-256-9241.
