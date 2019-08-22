Inmate squeezes through gate; Louisiana authorities searching

Jonathan Y. Enriquez, 26, of Anacoco, was discovered missing during regular rounds and it was later found that he was able to squeeze through a locked gate. (Source: SPSO)
By KSLA Digital Team | August 22, 2019 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 12:40 PM

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities in Sabine Parish are searching for a man that was able to squeeze himself to freedom.

Jonathan Y. Enriquez, 26, of Anacoco, was discovered missing after a regular check on Aug. 21 at the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Authorities were able to determine he squeezed through a locked gate.

It’s believed he used his status as a trustee to gain access to the gate.

Enriquez is a 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs. He has short brown hair with a short beard. He was in SPDC serving a two-year sentence on a drug violation and scheduled for release in Oct. 2019

Anyone with any information about Enriquez’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-256-9241.

