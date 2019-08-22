Infant walkers sold at Crate and Barrel recalled for choking, laceration hazards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around 1,500 infant walkers sold at Crate and Barrel are being recalled because of sharp points and small parts that can become exposed over time with continued use, posing choking and laceration hazards to small children.
The U.S. Consumer Safety Commission said in an announcement about the recall that Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed.
Consumers are urged to stop using recalled walkers and store them out of reach of children. Consumer are asked to contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.
Consumers can identify the products using the SKU Number 124-248 which can be found on a white 1-square-inch sticker on the bottom of the walkers.
The recalled walkers were sold exclusively online at www.crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $100.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.