Glen Oaks Park Elementary gets state of the art tech center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Glen Oaks Park Elementary now have new, state of the art technology at their fingertips.
The new Tech Corner features your typical laptops and computers, but also virtual reality devices and even a 3-d printer.
“It gives the kids an opportunity to be able to compete with their counterparts. Technology is a driving force in our society now. This tech lab gives these kids the opportunity to be able to compete," said Bernard Williams, principal of Glen Oaks.
The new life was sparked into the school ravaged by the 2016 flood thanks to the generosity of Capital One and Heart of America.
