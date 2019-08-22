FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Keep the umbrella close by

After the strong storms yesterday, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is now quiet – again, for the time being – there’s good visibility (no significant fog to mention); and temperatures starting off in the low to mid 70°s for a change. Nonetheless, be alert for a “few areas” of patchy fog during your morning drive – and keep the umbrella nearby – still, at least a 50% coverage of showers/storms, primarily mid to late afternoon – a high of 90°.