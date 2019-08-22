FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Friday through Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Alert forecast calls for rain likely across the WAFB region from Friday through Monday. A surge of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico will help fuel the activity, with the rainiest days likely to be Saturday and Sunday.
Friday morning starts out under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with isolated showers and daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 70s across the WAFB region. The action really gets started Friday afternoon, with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Like Friday, neither weekend day looks to be an all-day washout, but both days come with rain chances of 70% or better. The rain probabilities remain high, at 60%, for Monday too.
We do not anticipate any widespread severe weather outbreaks, although isolated, strong storms, like those that hit Central Wednesday, are certainly a possibility. In addition, a majority of WAFB neighborhoods should be prepared for 2” to 4” of rain over the four-day spell, with locally higher amounts. While that should not pose a serious river and bayou flood threat, standing water can be expected, especially where those rains are delivered by serious downpours.
With the elevated rain chances over the next four days, high temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s.
Rain chances will slowly decrease as we go deeper in to next week. The Storm Team is expected scattered, mainly afternoon rains from Tuesday through Friday (Aug. 27 through 30), but followed by a drier weekend to close out August and begin September.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track Tropical Depression Chantal, but the depression is expected to weaken and lose its tropical characteristics in the next 24 hours or so. Of greater interest is a low pressure area near The Bahamas, tagged as Invest 98L, which the NHC is giving a 30% chance of development along or near the southeast U.S. coast over the next five days. The bottom line is while the central Gulf Coast will be dealing with a slug of tropical moisture through the weekend, we do not anticipate any tropical development for our region any time soon.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.