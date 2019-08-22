FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Friday through Monday

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track Tropical Depression Chantal, but the depression is expected to weaken and lose its tropical characteristics in the next 24 hours or so. Of greater interest is a low pressure area near The Bahamas, tagged as Invest 98L, which the NHC is giving a 30% chance of development along or near the southeast U.S. coast over the next five days. The bottom line is while the central Gulf Coast will be dealing with a slug of tropical moisture through the weekend, we do not anticipate any tropical development for our region any time soon.