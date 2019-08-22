Delta Sigma Theta holds public ceremony for Nancy Parker on Thursday

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold a ceremony for Nancy Parker on Thursday night. (Source: David Bernard | WVUE)
By Chris Finch | August 22, 2019 at 7:26 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 7:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold a ceremony for Nancy Parker on Thursday night. Nancy was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta, which is a service sorority. The New Orleans Alumnae Chapter will hold an Omega Omega service at 7 p.m. at the McDonogh #35 High School.

The address is 4000 Cadillac St. in New Orleans near City Park.

Nancy died in a tragic plane crash on Friday that also claimed the life of Franklin J.P. Augustus, who was her pilot.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

