Toddler found unattended outside Gonzales daycare; La. Dept. of Education investigating

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is investigating after a child was found unattended outside of a daycare in Gonzales.
In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Aug. 21, a woman can be seen pulling over to a help a young boy who was outside of Little Learner’s Preparatory Academy unattended. The daycare is located at 430 E New River St. The Gonzales Police Department was called out around 10:30 a.m.
No details are currently available about why the child was outside or if the child did in fact escape from the daycare.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
