Sheriff Ard now running unopposed in Livingston Parish after other candidate disqualified

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The current sheriff of Livingston Parish is now running unopposed in the upcoming election in October.
The sheriff posted a letter on Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 20 announcing that the other candidate who entered the race, Walter Ray “Beau 22” Wesley, has been disqualified. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s website confirms Wesley was in fact disqualified from the race, but did not provide a reason why.
Ard says his mission as sheriff has always been to “enhance the quality of life for all Livingston Parish citizens by reducing crime and making the parish a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12.
