Reproduction of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An iconic piece of Rome is coming to Baton Rouge. The ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been replicated with art technology to experience up close at the Raising Cane’s River Center in 2020.
For the “Michelangelo – A DIFFERENT VIEW“ exhibition, the reproduction of the masterful frescoes will be on display April 1 to 30. Viewers can have access to Michelangelo’s world-famous work of paintings that adorn the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.
Where you have to look up in the Sistine chapel, in the exhibition, the masterpieces are on the ground, so that visitors can walk around the gigantic masterpieces, giving a unique different view of the works.
The exhibition showcases over 50 works and is officially licensed by the Vatican Museums. Under the license, the images were reproduced and transferred to special fabric webs.
Presale tickets go on sale Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Raising Cane’s River Center Box Office or on Ticketmaster.com.
General sale begins September 2.
Tickets are $17.50 (Adult) and $7.50 (Kids 12 and under).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.