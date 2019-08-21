RECALL: SAMpark children’s pajamas recalled for burn-injury risk

(WAFB) - There’s another recall for children’s pajamas.
SAMPark is recalling its children’s pajamas fail because of the products do not meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear. That standard requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant, but the pajamas posing a risk of burn injuries to children. There have been no reported injuries.
The recall includes children’s 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece short-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 6 to 12 months through size 10Y.
The pajama sets have the following prints: Acrofish Neon, Crab, Elephant, Jellyfish, Mooch, Monkey, and Seahorse. A sewn-in neck label states “almirah www.almirah.com.”
The pajamas should be taken away from children and parents should contact SAMpark for a full refund.
Nine children’s boutique stores: Annabelles (Massachusetts), Banbury Cross (Louisiana), Elegant Child (Florida), Joanna’s Cuties (New Jersey), Lamb’s Ear (North Caroline), Matilda’s (Florida), Saltwater (Connecticut), Stella & Ruby (New York) and Whimsies (Virginia) from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $30.
The Aug. 20 recall issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission affects 185 units of the product.
SAMpark collect call at 860- 906-6285 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@samparkusa.com or online at www.samparkusa.com and click on the “Product Recalls” tab located under the “Help Tab” for more information.
