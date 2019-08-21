Police looking for man accused in Family Dollar robbery

A man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a Family Dollar on Plank Road. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | August 21, 2019 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 11:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are trying to identify a man accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Plank Road at gunpoint on Aug. 18.

At around 9:19 p.m., the man had entered the store wearing a blue jumpsuit, sunglasses, a camo hat and white tennis shoes.

The man robbed the store and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction before police arrived at the scene.

Anyone with any information on the identity of man is urged to call the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

