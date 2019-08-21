Memorial to honor former Max 94.1 DJ Guy Brody scheduled for Aug. 25 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial to honor former Max 94.1 DJ Guy Brody is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Elevate Church in Baton Rouge.
The public is invited to attend’s Brody’s memorial service.
Brody died on Aug. 6 in Atlanta. He worked in radio for many decades in large markets such as Baltimore, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York.
Brody was influential in the development of Baton Rouge’s first FM hip-hop radio station WEMX Max 94.1. He was best known for anchoring the Guy Brody Show that featured comedic skits such as “Jomo Jenkins” on WEMX.
The memorial on Aug. 25 will be held to remember the life and unforgettable accomplishments of Guy Brody. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the service will begin at 5 p.m.
Elevate Church is located at 9401 Cortana Place Baton Rouge, La. 70815.
Immediate family will also be remember Brody in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 16.
Funeral arrangement time and location are still pending for the Baltimore service.
