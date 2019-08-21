Mandeville man wanted for impersonating an officer at convenience store

Generic police lights (Source: WAVE 3 News)
August 20, 2019 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:13 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mandeville police are searching for a man who allegedly caused a “disturbance” and impersonated an officer at a convenience story Sunday (Aug. 19).

Police said a mean wearing a Saints jersey came caused some type of scene at the Discount Zone on Highway 22 in Mandeville. When confronted, he pulled out a badge and claimed to be with the Mandeville police.

Mandeville police are searching for this man after he allegedly impersonated an officer during a disturbance at a convenience store.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the department at 985-624-3119.

