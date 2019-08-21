LAWSUIT: ACLU of Louisiana accuses Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office of detaining man because of his race

(WAFB) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana announced Wednesday it’s suing the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, claiming the law enforcement agency unlawfully detained a U.S. citizen because of his race.
According to the lawsuit, the law enforcement agency unlawfully jailed the man for four days because of a policy of detaining Latinx or Hispanic people for immigration review without regard to their actual immigration status.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ramon Torres, the man who was placed on a “fugitive hold” and detained for four days by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Torres was detained and possessed a Louisiana driver’s license, a U.S. passport, and a social security card.
Staff told Torres that he was being held because “every Hispanic person in the jail is detained for ICE,” according to news release from the ACLU.
“This is racial profiling, which is unconstitutional and deeply harmful to our communities," Katie Schwartzmann, ACLU of Louisiana legal director, said. "What happened to Mr. Torres is inexcusable. Locking people up based on race or ethnicity is antithetical to our most cherished American values.”
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a prepared statement that he was made aware of the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon.
“While I have yet to be served this lawsuit, I dispute these press claims by ACLU lawyers and will offer a rigorous defense in court,” Webre said.
In August 2018, Torres was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The ACLU stated Torres should have been released from jail the following morning according to the Ascension Parish court’s policies. Torres was released after a friend hired a lawyer who went to court to seek his release.
The lawsuit asks the court to declare the actions of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office unconstitutional and to award Torres compensatory and punitive damages.
The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
