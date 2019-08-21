KIRAN: La. Dept. of Health releases inspection results on Iberville Oaks nursing facility

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) released its latest investigative report on Iberville Oaks Nursing & Rehab.
The eight-page report was handed over to the 9News Investigators after a public records request was submitted. The report cites one deficiency about nurses. Part of the report states, " ...the facility failed to ensure nursing staff had the specific competencies and required skill sets necessary to care for residents requiring positive pressure equipment."
The investigation was initially launched after several people from the community complained to the state about alleged neglect and abuse at the facility.
Pictures provided to the 9News Investigators by the nursing home staff showed dirty diapers left in rooms for days, urine found under the bed, food trays not being served, and even human waste in patient beds.
According to the report, the nursing home’s management says they will do random rounds on the residents to make sure they fix the problems. That will happen for at least the next eight weeks.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation after the 9News Investigators’ initial reports in early July. Both the AG and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office continue their investigations.
