THE INVESTIGATORS: Sheriff’s office hands over surveillance from Burbank Walmart debacle in early August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has now handed over several clips of surveillance video it obtained from the Burbank Walmart following a reported shooting incident that sparked mass panic on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter requested a copy of the video the day of the incident in order the shed more light on the situation after EBRSO passed along information to the media, much of which they would later clarify was incorrect.
That afternoon, panicked customers desperately pleaded with 911 operators to send help fast, saying someone had opened fire inside the store. EBRSO has since confirmed that Robert Tucker, 44, as well as Jacob Bess, 32, were both arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. Tucker was also slapped with a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
SCANNER TRAFFIC: “This will be the Walmart on Burbank. Shooting in progress at the Walmart... still trying to get further.”
Tucker was arrested in the parking lot. According to the sheriff’s office, he told detectives during an interview he got into an argument with a man near the customer service area. The 9News Investigators requested a copy of the surveillance video from inside the store to get a better idea of exactly what happened. On Wednesday, Aug. 8, WAFB’s Scottie Hunter was told the video would be available Thursday. Now, officials with the sheriff’s office say the release of the video is being held up by its legal team, which says the matter is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office did release a portion of the 911 calls hours after the incident, despite the case still being under review.
SCANNER TRAFFIC: “Dispatch, we’re pulling up.. when’s the last time they heard the shots?”
Investigators say at some point during the argument, Tucker says the other guy went outside and came back with scissors. Investigators say Tucker claims he heard someone yell “gun” and that’s when he pulled out his own firearm.
SCANNER TRAFFIC: “We’re being advised the shooter is possibly in the parking lot... He had heard shots fired in the store.”
Within minutes of the initial call, deputies with EBRSO descended on the store, along with Louisiana State Police, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge EMS, and other emergency crews also racing in to help.
