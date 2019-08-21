Highway briefly closed after ‘minor’ leak at Westlake Chemical in Geismar

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A minor chemical leak occurred at Westlake Chemical Plant in Geismar Wednesday, Aug. 21, authorities reported.
A company spokesman says there were no immediate reports of any injuries. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Allison Hudson, says no evacuations were ordered and deputies blocked off area roadways only as a precaution.
The chemical facility located along Highway 30 detected a piping leak in its vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) unit about 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Westlake Chemical Corporation.
The leak caused the unit to release a small amount of hydrochloric acid gas, which created a visible haze north of the plant across LA Highway 73.
Director Chip Swearngan said the unit is shut down and is being depressurized, which should stop the leak.
Out of an abundance of caution, the plant declared a Level-2 Community Awareness and Emergency Response (CAER) incident and requested the temporary closure of Highway 73.
As a precautionary measure, an adjacent industrial plant located northwest of the Westlake facility issued a shelter in place for its employees.
Officials said the incident has since been secured and downgraded to a Level-1 CAER incident.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said River Road between Highway 73 and Ashland Road is still closed.
