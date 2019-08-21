FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers likely for remainder of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So far, visibility looks MUCH better than it did this time yesterday morning, though a few areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out during your morning commute.
Only limited activity early on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but – once again – we can look ahead to late morning and throughout the afternoon hours for increased coverage of rain/storms; at least 60% coverage – a high likely staying in the upper 80°s.
Overnight, isolated showers – a low in the mid 70°s; Thursday – we do it all over again, a few early showers, increasing by afternoon to numerous showers/storms – a high of 89°.
