FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase going into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and storms broke out across the WAFB viewing area Wednesday afternoon and we can expect a repeat Thursday. The First Alert forecast gets even wetter for Friday and the weekend.
Thursday morning will start out mostly dry with sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s across the Capital region. Expect isolated showers by lunchtime, with scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms developing through Thursday afternoon. Set rain chances at 50% to 60% for the day. High temperatures will climb to around 90° for most WAFB neighborhoods, with the heat index up around 100°.
Rain chances are higher Friday and for the weekend, running 60% to 70% for all three days. A slug of tropical moisture will enhance rain chances for the weekend and we could see some locally heavy rains for over the three-day period. Clouds and rains should help keep daytime highs in the 80s rather than the 90s.
We are anticipating widespread 3” to 4” rain totals across the WAFB area through Sunday, with upwards of 5” or more in spots and also along the coast. Nuisance flooding is likely to be an issue for some communities. Fortunately, we do not foresee any extensive outbreaks of severe weather with the weekend rains, but we can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms.
Rain chances are set at 50% to 60% for the first half of next week and then drop off for the latter half of the week.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor Tropical Storm Chantal in the open north Atlantic. Compact Chantal offers no landfall threat and will likely succumb to wind shear and dry air over the next four to five days, if not sooner.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.