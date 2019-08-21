Appellate court denies request to dismiss husband’s confession in killing of Brusly High teacher

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana appellate court refused on Wednesday to throw out a husband’s confession in the 2011 killing of a Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, according to a court document.
The attorneys of Oscar Alberto Lozada, 43, argued his confession should be dismissed because a detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office did not honor his request for an attorney.
In April, an ad hoc judge had denied Lozada’s motion to dismiss the confession, according to The Advocate.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal voted 2-1 Wednesday to deny his appeal of that ruling.
Lozada is accused of murdering his wife in Baton Rouge, and had been arrested in Mexico in September 2018. Finck Lozada, a teacher at Brusly High School in West Baton Rouge Parish, had disappeared on July 5, 2011.
Police say detectives learned Finck, a Belgium citizen, and Lozada, a United States and Venezuelan citizen, had been married for about six years.
On July 6, 2011, Oscar, accompanied by their daughter, went to Lowe’s on S. Mall Drive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Lozada purchased 15 bags of Quickset Concrete and nine 5-gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks. Lozada purchased two round-trip tickets to Caracas, Venezuela on the same day.
Video surveillance of a Chuck E Cheese located in the same shopping area of the Lowe’s shows that Lozada and Angelina were there from 12:56 p.m. to 2:24 p.m.
On July 7, 2011, Oscar and Angelina returned to Lowe’s and purchased six large plastic bins. Lozada also forwarded a text message to his boss saying he’d be out of work for two or three weeks due to surgery.
The case is set to move to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
