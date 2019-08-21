ARRESTED: Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested and charged with terrorizing on Wednesday after he allegedly said he would ‘shoot up’ a hospital, according to an arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Aug. 21, deputies responded to the Promise Hospital about a report of a threat of violence. Deputies learned that a female patient knew the man, identified as Keith Antonio Cage, 30, and said she received threatening text messages from him the previous night.
The victim told authorities that Cage said in the messages that he was coming to ‘shoot up’ the hospital until her found her, and then would shoot her.
Hospital staff put the facility on lockdown.
The victim was able to provide a photo of Cage wearing a bullet-proof vest and brandishing “automatic type weapon,” according to the incident report.
Deputies were able to find and place Cage in custody. During his interview with investigators, Cage said he was angry at the victim for making derogatory statements toward a family member. Investigators found threatening text messages on his phone.
Cage was arrested and charged with terrorizing.
