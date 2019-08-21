Areas of $800k recently renovated botanical garden have knee-high weeds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In April of 2018, BREC opened the newly renovated botanical gardens at Independence Park. The renovation project cost an estimated $800,000, but now, while beds at the front of the park look well groomed, not everything is a bed of roses.
Areas in the back part of the park look like they haven’t been groomed in quite some time, with rampant, knee-high weeds.
For some, the beauty at the park is enough to ignore the mess in the back.
"I enjoy just the flowers and the peace it gives you, just when you’re sitting relaxing and reading and just want to take in the scene,” said Vincent Young, a frequent visitor of the botanical gardens. “It’s really pretty.”
But Young acknowledges it’s a bit out of hand.
“The weeds, uh, that’s a problem at times," he said.
The maintenance of the park is supposed to be split between volunteers and BREC crews. Cheryl Michelet, a spokeswoman for BREC, says BREC wasn’t aware of the eyesore that’s visible from Independence Boulevard. She says they’re going to get it fixed.
“Our horticultural crew will be getting out there and taking care of that,” Michelet said.
Michelet says now that BREC is aware, the weeds could be taken care of as soon as Tuesday, Aug. 21.
