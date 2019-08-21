Afternoon storm causes damage in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - An afternoon thunderstorm Wednesday, Aug. 21 has caused some minor damage and street flooding in parts of Central.
No tornado has been confirmed, however, there was some rotation picked up on WAFB’s weather radar.
Viewers have sent in photos and videos that show damage to roofs and awnings of buildings, as well as overflowing ditches and minor street flooding.
WAFB is working to gather more details and will update this story when more information is available.
Anyone with photos or videos should submit them via WAFB’s online portal at: http://www.wafb.com/9reports.
