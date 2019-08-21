ACTION JACKSON: Couple claims furniture store lost their payment, now requesting more

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A couple says they are getting the run around after paying $300 towards their furniture bill at Conn’s Home Plus on Airline Highway. Conn’s representatives claim there’s no record of the couple’s payment.
“They saying I haven’t made a payment and I have the receipt, and it’s been a month,” said Sharonda May.
May says she made a cash payment in the store, but shortly after, she says she started getting calls that her bill was past due. A receipt dated in July shows May did in fact make a payment. She says she brought her receipt to the store and management told her a misprint in her account number may have caused her payment to go to the wrong place.
“They say all they got to do is get the period straight and then the money will go into my account. Over a month, the money has not went in my account,” May said.
A Conn’s support team representative confirmed no payment for July is on file. They are working to correct the issue.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.