WATCH: Virginia woman captures snake on doorbell camera

Virginia woman captures snake on doorbell camera (Source: Andrea Stuart-Bishop)
August 19, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 7:12 AM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Fredericksburg woman had quite the surprise visitor when she got a notification on her phone that there was movement outside her front door.

Andrea Stuart-Bishop said she installed her RING doorbell about a week ago, when she received a notification that there was motion on her front door on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

She opened the her phone app to see a snake slithering across her door.

Stuart-Bishop said there is a bird’s nest behind the shutters on her house and believes the snake was trying to reach it.

