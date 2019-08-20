WANTED: Trio accused of stealing $1,500 in electronics

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a man and two women who are accused of stealing approximately $1,500 in electronics.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a man passed several items to a woman with a shopping cart.
Near the exit, investigators say a third female approaches the shopping cart and all of the unpaid merchandise is pulled out of the basket, concealed on each of the three people.
Detectives are looking to identify and locate the trio.
Anyone with information is urged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x 1 or Crime Stoppers 225-344-7867 (STOP).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.