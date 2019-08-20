SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Academy Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thrive Academy is the final stop for this year’s Sportsline Summer Camp.
Second year head coach, Brian Glover, whose previous stops include St. Helena and now closed Pointe Coupee Central, is trying to build a culture at a program entering it’s first year playing varsity.
“The good part is we were able to win majority of our games. We only played six games, we won five. The bad part is we won all of our JV games, and the kids in their mind not understanding that varsity is a much bigger jump,” Glover said.
“Our team showing out is the best way we can earn respect. We do what we supposed to do, we’ll have respect from other teams,” said Alven Johnson, senior defensive end.
