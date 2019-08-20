Shreveport man accused of sharing revenge porn; faces over $200,000 bond

Shreveport man accused of sharing revenge porn; faces over $200,000 bond
Andrew R. Caufman, 29, allegedly distributed the nude photos last week onto the parking lot of a Bossier Parish school where students were present, according to BPSO. (Source: BPSO)
By KSLA Digital Team | August 20, 2019 at 8:52 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 5:05 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is facing over thirty counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images — commonly known as revenge porn.

Andrew R. Caufman, 29
Andrew R. Caufman, 29

Andrew Caufman, 28, of Shreveport is charged with:

  • 35 counts of non-consensual disclosure of private images
  • Seven counts of obscenity
  • One count of unlawful disruption of school operation

In total his bond comes to $250,000.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caufman distributed the photos in the parking lot of a Bossier Parish school where students were in attendance. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2015, Gov. Bobby Jindal signed a bill outlawing the sharing of naked images of people without the other person’s consent.

“Private images should remain private,” emphasized Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington, in a news release. “The law of ‘revenge porn’ was enacted in 2015 here in Louisiana to address the matter of unlawful and non-consent of the distribution of images that were intended to be private. Keep it private, plain and simple.”

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.