OUR TURN: Honoring Nancy Parker and Kathleen Blanco

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week, we pause to honor the extraordinary lives of two outstanding women in our community — veteran New Orleans news anchor Nancy Parker and the first female governor of Louisiana, Kathleen Blanco.
Parker, a former WAFB anchor, lost her life in a plane crash, covering a story and doing what she loved.
Blanco passed away after a courageous battle with ocular melanoma.
Those who knew both of these remarkable women say they won’t be remembered most for their titles or the positions that they held but more so for the the way they made people feel. Many say they were both compassionate and empathetic and always tried to leave their communities better than they found them.
Today, and everyday, let’s strive to be like these two women who leave behind an incredible mark on Louisiana.
