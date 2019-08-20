Mobile learning lab rolls onto Baton Rouge General campus

Trainers from Abiomed will educate BRG’s heart care team on the Impella device and give a hands-on simulation of implanting the device from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Impella is the world’s smallest heart pump and the only minimally-invasive heart pump approved by the FDA. BRG started using the new device this spring. The mobile lab training is geared to the hospital’s cardiologists, nurses, and cath lab employees, but is open to anyone.