Mobile learning lab rolls onto Baton Rouge General campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) clinicians will learn about new ways to fight complex heart disease, courtesy of an 18-wheeler turned mobile laboratory rolling onto the Bluebonnet campus Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Trainers from Abiomed will educate BRG’s heart care team on the Impella device and give a hands-on simulation of implanting the device from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Impella is the world’s smallest heart pump and the only minimally-invasive heart pump approved by the FDA. BRG started using the new device this spring. The mobile lab training is geared to the hospital’s cardiologists, nurses, and cath lab employees, but is open to anyone.
“This is really a great opportunity for our heart team and critical care units to get their hands on the device in an interactive setting,” said Dr. Nakia Newsome, chief of cardiology at BRG. “Continuously learning and training helps our teams provide a higher level of care for our patients.”
The catheter-like device is inserted into the heart from the femoral artery. It keeps blood pumping through the heart and reduces the workload on the heart during high-risk cardiac procedures.
“It may not be a device we use daily, plus it’s the newest technology, so simulation training is one of the best ways to keep skills sharp,” said Dr. Newsome.
The Impella Mobile lab has made stops in 85 cities since 2015.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.