Horse literally walks into a bar on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Everyone one has heard the line of jokes that starts out with “a horse walks into a bar.”
Well, on August 18, that became reality when a horse literally walked into a bar on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.
According to NOLA.com, the horse walked into the Bourbon Street Drinkery while a live band was playing a cover of the Lil Nas X song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.
The horse is a member of the New Orleans Police Department and briefly walked into the bar while an officer was riding him.
In the video, the horse is seen briefly walking into the bar and then walking back out.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.