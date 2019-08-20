Fried Eggplant Médaillons with Marinara Sauce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We can see the strong Italian influence of cooking in Louisiana in this recipe for fried eggplant. The marinara sauce, which came from Guy DiSalvo in Latrobe, Pa., is a great accompaniment to the vegetable.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients for Marinara Sauce:
2 cups diced Roma tomatoes
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup vegetable oil
10 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
1 cup chicken stock
12 large basil leaves, chopped
salt and black pepper to taste
Method for Marinara Sauce:
In a stainless steel saucepot, heat oils over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic slices in oil until very lightly browned around edges.
Add tomatoes and blend well. Bring to a low simmer, stirring in chicken stock to retain moisture as needed. Cook 5–7 minutes then stir in basil.
Season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook 5–10 minutes, adding stock as needed. Set aside.
Ingredients for Fried Eggplant Médaillons:
2 (6-inch) eggplants, peeled and sliced into (¼-inch) slices
salt and black pepper to taste
2 cups Italian bread crumbs
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup milk
2 eggs
2 cups flour
vegetable oil for frying
Marinara Sauce (see recipe above)
Method for Fried Eggplant Médaillons:
Sprinkle both sides of eggplant slices with salt and pepper.
In a bowl, thoroughly mix bread crumbs and cheese then spread on a plate. In a separate bowl, combine milk and eggs, blending well. Spread flour on a plate. Dredge both sides of eggplant in flour, shaking off excess. Coat slices with egg mixture then dredge both sides of eggplant in bread crumbs, shaking off excess.
Heat ¼ inch vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until approximately 350°F. Fry 2–3 slices seasoned eggplants at a time for approximately 2 minutes or until golden brown. Turn and fry 2 additional minutes on other side. Drain on paper towels.
To serve, place 2 ounces of marinara sauce on the center of a plate and top with 2–3 eggplant médaillons.
NOTE: This dish is a great vegetarian entrée served with the sauce, or you may wish to top the médaillons with your favorite sautéed shrimp or crabmeat.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.