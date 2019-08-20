FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers likely for remainder of week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday ended up drier than expected, but we doubt anyone is complaining about that. The Storm Team still believes the rains are on their way, with better rain chances through the rest of the week and right through the weekend.
Scattered to likely showers and storms are in the daily forecast Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The First Alert forecast sets rain chances at 60% or better for all three days. Those elevated probabilities of precipitation combined with added cloud cover should keep daytime highs in the 80s for the rest of the work week for most WAFB communities.
Be ready for fog to return for one or more mornings too.
For the time being, the outlook for the upcoming weekend is as wet or wetter with rain chances posted at 60% to 70% Saturday and Sunday. While we are not concerned about development, models are suggesting moisture linked to a tropical wave currently in the Caribbean will drift into the Gulf of Mexico and head northward, adding to our rain chances late in the week and through the weekend. Once again, those elevated rain chances will mean weekend afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
We won’t say completely dry for each morning, but most of these rains in the coming days will be of the midday to afternoon variety, energized by daytime heating.
We are not anticipating any severe weather outbreaks, although one or two strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out given the above average rain chances through the next five to seven days. Significant flooding is not a concern either, although anytime we have a good coverage of thunderstorms there is a potential for isolated downpours, standing water, and nuisance flooding. Most neighborhoods can expect roughly 1.5” to 2.5” of rain between now and the end of the weekend, but isolated bullseyes of 4” or more are possible.
The current outlook for next week eases back on the rains, with a more typical pattern of scattered afternoon t-showers. That should allow for return to the 90s for afternoon highs into next week.
