FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers likely for remainder of week

We are not anticipating any severe weather outbreaks, although one or two strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out given the above average rain chances through the next five to seven days. Significant flooding is not a concern either, although anytime we have a good coverage of thunderstorms there is a potential for isolated downpours, standing water, and nuisance flooding. Most neighborhoods can expect roughly 1.5” to 2.5” of rain between now and the end of the weekend, but isolated bullseyes of 4” or more are possible.