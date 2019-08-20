FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected to continue through week, into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quiet and mainly dry out-the-door on this Tuesday morning – watch for a bit of patchy fog during your early drive – temperatures in the low to mid 70°s, for a change.
Just like yesterday, expect increasing coverage of showers/storms popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, starting around the noon hour with more coverage as the afternoon wears on – a 60% to 70% coverage, some locally heavy rainfall possible, a high of 90°.
Overnight, partly cloudy – lingering isolated showers, a low of 75°; and tomorrow, it’s a continuation of “umbrella weather”, a 70% coverage of rain and storms, a high of 91°.
