EBRSO searching for man wanted on multiple felony warrants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.
Calvin D. Kemp, also known as “Pops,” is wanted by EBRSO and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Anyone with information about Kemp’s whereabouts is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5009.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
You can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
