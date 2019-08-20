Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge unveils new outdoor fitness center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge has unveiled its recently renovated indoor gym and the addition of an outdoor fitness center.
The indoor space, which is 3,000 square feet, has new, “high energy” decor and the latest strength training equipment from LifeFitness and Hoist, as well as modern cardio equipment from LifeFitness and Cybex.
Crowne Plaza says the 1,800 square foot outdoor facility features artificial turf and fitness stations by Move Strong.
“With so many people on the road each week for business, it has become increasingly important for hotels to provide quality fitness options, especially for their frequent guests. For many years, we have offered a solid experience for our health-conscious travelers with exceptional weight training and cardio equipment. With this renovation we have raised the bar, giving even the most intense athlete what he or she needs to maintain virtually any workout routine,” said Scott Michelet, general manager of Crowne Plaza.
The hotel says the renovations at its gym is part of a year-long transformation of the inside of the hotel.
“At the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge, we are committed to providing the finest accommodations available in the market,” Michelet said.
