Appeal filed in District 61 residency case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has ruled that one of two candidates in the race for Louisiana House District 61 should be disqualified.
However, the affected candidate has filed an appeal, said Louisiana Secretary of State Press Secretary Tyler Brey.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal will consider the appeal and is expected to have a decision by Wednesday, Brey said.
Three Baton Rouge residents filed suit on Wednesday, Aug. 14 claiming that candidate Amy Marie Pollard did not meet the legal residency requirements to run for the seat against incumbent C. Denise Marcelle.
The lawsuit claimed Pollard’s actual address is in District 69, not District 61. A hearing was held in court last Friday.
“A hearing was held in Judge Wilson Fields’ courtroom in which he ruled in favor of the plaintiffs after determining that the defendant does not reside in District 61,” said attorney Gail Horne Ray.
If the Court of Appeal upholds the lower court’s decision, Marcelle would serve another term.
Marcelle said Tuesday she will push for legislation to call for stiffer requirements for proof of residency, and verification of that residency, when candidates apply to run for office in the future.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.