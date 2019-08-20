Bluebonnet Dental Care hosting free dentistry day Aug. 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bluebonnet Dental Care is hosting a free dentistry day for Baton Rouge residents on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Staff at Bluebonnet Dental Care will provide free dental services during the event.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means. This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community,” said Dr. Burkhalter.
The clinic says there’s more and more evidence that oral health is linked to overall health. The signs and symptoms of more than 100 diseases, such as HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease, and oral cancer can first be detected through oral exams.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health. Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen,” said Dr. Rome.
During the event, free cleanings, fillings, and extractions will be performed. The event will be held at Bluebonnet Dental Care from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic is located at 4451 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. A. Patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Peoples.
For more information, call 225-767-2273 or click here.
