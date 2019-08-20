Bike Baton Rouge to hold vigil ride for two bicyclists killed in less than 24 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The non-profit organization Bike Baton Rouge will honor the memories of two bicyclists killed in recent crashes with a vigil ride.
Ronney Thomas, 41, died after being struck by a vehicle on W Grant Street just off Highland Road around 7:30 p.m. on August 15. Less than 24 hours later, Brandy Zeringue, 32, died in a hosptial after being struck while riding her bike on North Boulevard near 12th Street around 9:35 a.m. on August 16.
Bike Baton Rouge is encouraging bicyclists throughout the capital region to join them for a ride remembering Thomas and Zeringue. The ride is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21.
The vigil ride will begin at the intersection of North Boulevard and 12th Street and end at the intersection of W Grant St just off of Highland Road. The start and end points of the ride are where the Zeringue and Thomas were struck.
Since the vigil bike ride is at night, the organization will provide lights for riders who do not have them.
Bike Baton Rouge is also encouraging residents who are concerned or upset with the number of the bicycle deaths in Baton Rouge to contact their respective Metro Council member at https://www.brla.gov/561/Metropolitan-Council.
Bike Baton Rouge installed ghost bikes to memorialize Thomas and Zeringue at the locations where they were struck. The ghost bikes were donated by Mid-City Bikes.
