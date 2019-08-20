265 Baton Rouge Magnet High School Students Named AP Scholars

“We are very proud of all our AP students and teachers. More than 3300 college credits were earned through AP exams this year at Baton Rouge High. When I became principal here 18 years ago we only had a few AP scholars and seven AP courses, now we have 32 AP courses and hundreds of scholars every year. I credit our entire faculty for committing to providing this opportunity for our students,” said Baton Rouge Magnet High School Principal, Nanette McCann.