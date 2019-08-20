265 Baton Rouge Magnet High School Students Named AP Scholars

Information Provided By Baton Rouge Magnet High School
BATON ROUGE, La. - 265 Baton Rouge Magnet High School students were named 2019 AP Scholars by College Board.
According to College Board, “The AP Scholar Awards recognize high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP Exams.”
AP Scholars must receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams.
AP Exams are college-level exams on specific subjects taken by high school students. At many colleges and universities, as score of 3 or higher on an AP Exam will earn a student credit toward their degree.
Of the 265 students who were named AP Scholars, two were recognized as State AP Scholars and 43 were named National AP Scholars.
43 Baton Rouge Magnet High School students earned the distinction of being named National AP Scholars because they received a score of 4 or higher on eight or more AP Exams.
In addition to being named National AP Scholars, two students earned the designation of being State AP Scholar. College Board grants the State AP Scholar designation to the one male and one female in each state with the greatest number of scores of 3 or higher on AP Exams.
2019 Baton Rouge Magnet High School graduate Anusha Zaman is the 2019 Female State AP Scholar. She scored 3 or higher on 20 AP Exams which could earn her more than 60 college credits.
She will be attending Harvard University this fall. 2019 Baton Rouge Magnet High School graduate Ekrem Kizilkaya is the 2019 Male State AP Scholar.
He scored 3 or higher on 19 AP Exams which could earn him more than 57 college credits. He will be attending Rice University this fall.
“We are very proud of all our AP students and teachers. More than 3300 college credits were earned through AP exams this year at Baton Rouge High. When I became principal here 18 years ago we only had a few AP scholars and seven AP courses, now we have 32 AP courses and hundreds of scholars every year. I credit our entire faculty for committing to providing this opportunity for our students,” said Baton Rouge Magnet High School Principal, Nanette McCann.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.