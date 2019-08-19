Woman’s Hospital selects Dr. Barbara Griffith as new CEO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woman’s Hospital announced Monday that it selected its new CEO.
Barbara Griffith, MD, who currently serves as the chief medical officer and chief of business operations for Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C., will take over her new role in Baton Rouge this fall.
“It’s an honor to be chosen for this prestigious role and to have the Board’s confidence in my experience and ability to lead Woman’s to a strong future,” Dr. Griffith said in a prepared statement. “The commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and their families at Woman’s is truly inspiring. I look forward to joining the team and building on the foundation that has been laid before me.”
Her healthcare experience includes 20 years of clinical practice and more than 15 years in a variety of leadership roles that have spanned hospital leadership, operations, physician practice management, clinical affairs and board governance, according to the hospital.
At Duke Regional, Dr. Griffith also led business development and strategy for clinical programs while focusing on excellence in patient care quality and safety.
Board Certified in emergency medicine, Dr. Griffith obtained her medical degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. Griffith will assume the role of CEO from Robert Burgess, who has acted as interim CEO since Teri Fontenot’s retirement earlier this year. Fontenot, who was named CEO Emeritus, served 27 years at Woman’s Hospital, including as CEO from 1996-2019.
The Woman’s Hospital Board of Directors hired Korn Ferry, a national search firm that specializes in healthcare executive placements, to help in selecting a new CEO.
