WANTED: Suspect stabs man after being asked to leave Denham Springs apartment complex

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking members of the public for help locating Jonathan ‘Johnny’ Jarreau, 30, after he allegedly stabbed a person in Denham Springs. That person is now in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex located on Highway 16 in Denham Springs about the incident around 3:30 p.m. The male victim identified Jarreau as the assailant.
Detectives gathered information suggesting Jarreau was asked to leave the area because of a protective order. A fight ensued and Jarreau stabbed the victim in the abdomen before fleeing the scene, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
Jarreau faces charges of aggravated second degree battery and violation of a protective order.
Anyone with information on the case or who can help detectives locate Jarreau is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.